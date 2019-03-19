All apartments in Deltona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1706 Urbana Ave

1706 Urbana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1706 Urbana Avenue, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous Deltona home is sure to steal your heart! Located in a quiet community within minutes from Daytona Beach and Orlando, close to schools and shopping, with quick access to I-4 for a fast daily commute. The home has been well-cared for and lovingly maintained, facilitating a pain-free move-in! Stunning wood laminate flooring throughout the home means you’ll spend more time enjoying the things you love instead of having to worry about cleaning. Create delicious meals in the functional galley kitchen, which features a custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter space and storage for all of your favorite ingredients. Retreat to the luxurious master bedroom with a beautifully updated master bath, the perfect venue for decompressing after a long day. Entertain friends and guests in the spacious front room, or spend lazy evenings warming up by the potbelly stove when the weather cools down. Step outside and host your next unforgettable barbecue in the huge private backyard! Don’t miss out on this fantastic home, schedule your showing today!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1706-urbana-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Urbana Ave have any available units?
1706 Urbana Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1706 Urbana Ave have?
Some of 1706 Urbana Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Urbana Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Urbana Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Urbana Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Urbana Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Urbana Ave offer parking?
No, 1706 Urbana Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1706 Urbana Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Urbana Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Urbana Ave have a pool?
No, 1706 Urbana Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Urbana Ave have accessible units?
No, 1706 Urbana Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Urbana Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Urbana Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Urbana Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Urbana Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
