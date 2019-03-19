Amenities

This gorgeous Deltona home is sure to steal your heart! Located in a quiet community within minutes from Daytona Beach and Orlando, close to schools and shopping, with quick access to I-4 for a fast daily commute. The home has been well-cared for and lovingly maintained, facilitating a pain-free move-in! Stunning wood laminate flooring throughout the home means you’ll spend more time enjoying the things you love instead of having to worry about cleaning. Create delicious meals in the functional galley kitchen, which features a custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of counter space and storage for all of your favorite ingredients. Retreat to the luxurious master bedroom with a beautifully updated master bath, the perfect venue for decompressing after a long day. Entertain friends and guests in the spacious front room, or spend lazy evenings warming up by the potbelly stove when the weather cools down. Step outside and host your next unforgettable barbecue in the huge private backyard! Don’t miss out on this fantastic home, schedule your showing today!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/1706-urbana-ave ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.