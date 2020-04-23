All apartments in Deltona
1690 N Page Dr

1690 North Page Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1690 North Page Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome 4/2 waterfront home! - Check out this sweet home backing to a lake for privacy, fishing and just plain good views! Must see this one story home on quiet street with large backyard, split plan for bedrooms, TONS of counter and cabinet space in kitchen, separate living room and dining room. Skylight in living room for natural light and large screened and covered patio overlooking lake. ALSO terrazzo floors for easy cleaning! Non-refundable pet deposit of $350 and owner has to approve pets. Make an appointment now and available 2/1/2020!

(RLNE2725665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 N Page Dr have any available units?
1690 N Page Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1690 N Page Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1690 N Page Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 N Page Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1690 N Page Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1690 N Page Dr offer parking?
No, 1690 N Page Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1690 N Page Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 N Page Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 N Page Dr have a pool?
No, 1690 N Page Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1690 N Page Dr have accessible units?
No, 1690 N Page Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 N Page Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1690 N Page Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1690 N Page Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1690 N Page Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
