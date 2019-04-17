All apartments in Deltona
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

1679 Brentlawn St

1679 Brentlawn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1679 Brentlawn Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Available 04/20/19 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Deltona FL - Property Id: 114543

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in quiet Deltona location. This house featuring new tile floor throughout the house, new kitchen cabinets with granite counters. Centrally located between I-4 and 415, minutes from shopping and dining.
Lease one year minimum.
Rent - $1425
Security deposit - $ 2000
Pet fee $ 250 per pet non-refundable. Please ask about breed restrictions . Service animals will not incur pet fees & will be verified with documentation.
For more questions please contact Johann at (407)860-6984
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114543
(RLNE4835721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

