1679 Brentlawn St

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in quiet Deltona location. This house featuring new tile floor throughout the house, new kitchen cabinets with granite counters. Centrally located between I-4 and 415, minutes from shopping and dining.

Lease one year minimum.

Rent - $1425

Security deposit - $ 2000

Pet fee $ 250 per pet non-refundable. Please ask about breed restrictions . Service animals will not incur pet fees & will be verified with documentation.

For more questions please contact Johann at (407)860-6984

