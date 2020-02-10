160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Beautiful updated Edgewater Condominium on second floor. Extras include granite kitchen counters, range, refrigerator, dish washer, microwave offset by custom white cabinetry. 3 yr old +/- HVAC, Ceiling fans throughout, large great room with sliders opening out to screened balcony overlooking private wooded preserve. Inside laundry with front loading washer and dryer. Enjoy heated community pool, tennis, walk to Publix and area parks. Owner pays the Association Fee. Reserved parking space. Please note: No Pets, motorcycles, BBQs. Annual Lease with background check, credit report, proof of income and association approval required. Application fee is $100 per person. Immediate availability.