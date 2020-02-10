All apartments in Deltona
160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT

160 Live Oak Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

160 Live Oak Woods Court, Deltona, FL 32725

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful updated Edgewater Condominium on second floor. Extras include granite kitchen counters, range, refrigerator, dish washer, microwave offset by custom white cabinetry. 3 yr old +/- HVAC, Ceiling fans throughout, large great room with sliders opening out to screened balcony overlooking private wooded preserve. Inside laundry with front loading washer and dryer. Enjoy heated community pool, tennis, walk to Publix and area parks. Owner pays the Association Fee. Reserved parking space. Please note: No Pets, motorcycles, BBQs. Annual Lease with background check, credit report, proof of income and association approval required. Application fee is $100 per person. Immediate availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT have any available units?
160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT have?
Some of 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deltona.
Does 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT offers parking.
Does 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT has a pool.
Does 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT have accessible units?
No, 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 LIVE OAK WOODS COURT has units with air conditioning.

