Deltona, FL
1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE
Last updated August 28 2019 at 9:15 PM

1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE

1566 Piedmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1566 Piedmont Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Lakefront, three bedroom, two bath home. This beautiful property will take your breath away. Sitting right on the lake, this home is perfect for the nature lover with views from almost every window. The home has a two car garage, screened lanai, fenced back yard, updated kitchen and much more. Close to I-4 and local shopping.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE have any available units?
1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
