1566 PIEDMONT DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lakefront, three bedroom, two bath home. This beautiful property will take your breath away. Sitting right on the lake, this home is perfect for the nature lover with views from almost every window. The home has a two car garage, screened lanai, fenced back yard, updated kitchen and much more. Close to I-4 and local shopping.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.