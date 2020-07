Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! This home features wood-style and tile floors with recessed lighting throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and ample counter space. Additionally, the backyard is complete with an open lawn and a pleasant patio area for your outdoor enjoyment!