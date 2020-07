Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Home Centrally Located in Deltona - Freshly painted inside and out, this 2 Bedroom/2 Bath home with 2 car garage features handsome laminate flooring, great room plan, eat-in kitchen, new carpet in master bedroom and many new interior fixtures! Open patio for outdoor bar-b-ques! Convenient location just off Normandy and Providence! Shed in backyard reserved for owner use.



(RLNE2664786)