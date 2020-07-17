All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA

1447 Edison Terrace · (407) 333-1010 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1447 Edison Terrace, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA · Avail. Sep 14

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA Available 09/14/20 Deltona - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom -1,450.00 - 3/2, 2-Car Garage, Living Room, Dining Room, Great Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen with Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Garage Utility with Washer & Dryer, Pets OK, NO SMOKING, Corner Lot, Fenced Yard, Year Built: 1981/ 2180Sqft.

Directions: Head south on I-4 W, Take exit 94 for FL-434 toward Longwood/Winter Springs, Turn left onto FL-434 E/W State Rd 434 (signs for Longwood/Winter Springs), Use the left 2 lanes to turn left to merge onto I-4 E, Take exit 111A toward Deltona, Follow Saxon Blvd to Edison Terrace.

(RLNE4252071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA have any available units?
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA have?
Some of 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA currently offering any rent specials?
1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA pet-friendly?
Yes, 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA is pet friendly.
Does 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA offer parking?
Yes, 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA offers parking.
Does 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA have a pool?
No, 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA does not have a pool.
Does 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA have accessible units?
No, 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA has units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1447 Edison Terrace FL VOLUSIA?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with ParkingDeltona Dog Friendly Apartments
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLHeathrow, FL
Forest City, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSouth Daytona, FLTitusville, FLCape Canaveral, FLWekiwa Springs, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity