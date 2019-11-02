142 Hummingbird Street

Amenities

Deltona, Great location due to its proximity to I-4, Nice size Townhouse, 1200 sq ft. 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Town-home. Stacking Washer & Dryer, Balcony, Sorry No Pets. Lawn care & Pest Control Included. AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 9;

Calll Tony Ludwig, 407-579-4663

LEASE REQUIREMENTS: $1100 deposit plus 1 month's rent to move-in; $50 per adult application fee and all adults must be on the lease; SORRY NO PETS; no prior evictions allowed and background check; good rental history required; 1 or more year lease available, seeking long-term residents. No smoking. Email or text for more info