1404 WINTERVILLE STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

IMMACULATE HOME FOR RENT, NO PETS ALLOWED, THIS SPACIOUS 4 BR, 3 1/2 BATH WITH JUST OVER 3000 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE IS READY FOR YOU. CERAMIC TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT THIS HOME, ALSO CROWN MOLDING ADDS THE FINISHING TOUCHS. BONUS ROOM (LOFT) UPSTAIRS THAT CAN BE USED AS GAME ROOM, STUDY, ETC. VERY SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH TRAY CEILINGS AND RECESSED LIGHTING. 2ND BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN FULL BATH. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH ELECTRIC FIREPLACE. LARGE KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERTOP, COOKING ISLAND WITH PREP SINK, SECURITY SYSTEM. 2 ZONE HEAT AND AC. FENCED BACK YARD WITH SUN DECK AND SPECIOUS PERGOLA DECK.COMPLETE VINYL FENCED YARD WITH STORAGE SHED. LOCATED NEAR CATALINA BLVD AREA WITH EASY ACCESS TO I4 AND ALL LOCAL AMENITIES.THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE ON JULY 1ST. DONT WAIT AND MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME