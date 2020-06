Amenities

dishwasher garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath's Single Family located in Deltona! Property features a large living room, dining room and family room with an open floor plan and extended ceilings. The kitchen has a great space with plenty of cabinets! The home boasts a large yard, screened in Lanai all in a quiet neighborhood. Must see!!