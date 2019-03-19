All apartments in Deltona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1233 Bachman Ave

1233 Bachman Av · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Bachman Av, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5bb0d7f0c0 ----
UPDATED 3br 2ba in DELTONA LAKES, just under 1600 sq/ft!!! This home offers a versatile floor plan with a spacious combination living room/dining room with LAMINATE FLOORING, and separate family room off the kitchen, with tile flooring. STAINLESS STEEL appliances in kitchen, with solid wood cabinets. Updated carpet in bedrooms, and neutral tone paint on the walls! Master bedroom boasts a walk in closet and master bath features new tile floor, with glass enclosed tile shower. Standard tub/shower in bath 2. Covered porch in front of home, SCREENED PORCH in rear, with FENCED YARD. Owner will consider up to 2 pets. NO HOA... UPDATED A/C, washer and dryer included "as-is" and tenant to maintain at tenant's expense. Extra freezer in garage for tenants' use as well. Easy access to I-4!! Drive by first, then call for appointment TODAY..

*COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING*
https://showmojo.com/l/5bb0d7f0c0

2 Car Garage
Screened Porch
Split Floor Plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Bachman Ave have any available units?
1233 Bachman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1233 Bachman Ave have?
Some of 1233 Bachman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Bachman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Bachman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Bachman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 Bachman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1233 Bachman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1233 Bachman Ave offers parking.
Does 1233 Bachman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 Bachman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Bachman Ave have a pool?
No, 1233 Bachman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Bachman Ave have accessible units?
No, 1233 Bachman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Bachman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Bachman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1233 Bachman Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1233 Bachman Ave has units with air conditioning.

