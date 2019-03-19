1233 Bachman Ave

Amenities

UPDATED 3br 2ba in DELTONA LAKES, just under 1600 sq/ft!!! This home offers a versatile floor plan with a spacious combination living room/dining room with LAMINATE FLOORING, and separate family room off the kitchen, with tile flooring. STAINLESS STEEL appliances in kitchen, with solid wood cabinets. Updated carpet in bedrooms, and neutral tone paint on the walls! Master bedroom boasts a walk in closet and master bath features new tile floor, with glass enclosed tile shower. Standard tub/shower in bath 2. Covered porch in front of home, SCREENED PORCH in rear, with FENCED YARD. Owner will consider up to 2 pets. NO HOA... UPDATED A/C, washer and dryer included "as-is" and tenant to maintain at tenant's expense. Extra freezer in garage for tenants' use as well. Easy access to I-4!! Drive by first, then call for appointment TODAY..



