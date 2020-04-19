1183 whitewood

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Great larger Deltona Home. Cozy family room - Wonderful remodeled Deltona home. Large rooms. Located on a large fenced corner lot. This three bedroom two bath home with a large family room with fireplace is ready for a new family. Freshly painted and remodeled ready to move right in. Located in the center of Deltona with easy access to shopping restaurants and community features. Call Sheila Campbell 407-687-7900 for your private showing hurry this beautiful home will not last.



(RLNE5704077)