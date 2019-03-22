1018 Norwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home In Deltona - This large 3 bedroom house is ready for viewings and immediate move in.



Tiled through the main living areas.



Huge Fenced In Back yard with a great screened in Porch.



Application Fee is $70.00 per person



Standard Application Process will Apply - Credit Check / Nationwide Eviction Search / Criminal Background Check. Only Applicants with excellent rental history will be accepted and with proven monthly income of three times the rent. One Month's Security Deposit and First Month's Rent For Move In.



Pet Deposit Will Apply and No Dangerous Dog Breeds Allowed.



Please text 3059514494 to schedule a viewing

available for Immediate Move In.



www.rentalsorlandofl.com



(RLNE2784375)