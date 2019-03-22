All apartments in Deltona
Find more places like 1018 Norwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deltona, FL
/
1018 Norwood Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

1018 Norwood Drive

1018 Norwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deltona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1018 Norwood Drive, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home In Deltona - This large 3 bedroom house is ready for viewings and immediate move in.

Tiled through the main living areas.

Huge Fenced In Back yard with a great screened in Porch.

Application Fee is $70.00 per person

Standard Application Process will Apply - Credit Check / Nationwide Eviction Search / Criminal Background Check. Only Applicants with excellent rental history will be accepted and with proven monthly income of three times the rent. One Month's Security Deposit and First Month's Rent For Move In.

Pet Deposit Will Apply and No Dangerous Dog Breeds Allowed.

Please text 3059514494 to schedule a viewing
available for Immediate Move In.

www.rentalsorlandofl.com

(RLNE2784375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Norwood Drive have any available units?
1018 Norwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
Is 1018 Norwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Norwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Norwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Norwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Norwood Drive offer parking?
No, 1018 Norwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1018 Norwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Norwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Norwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1018 Norwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Norwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1018 Norwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Norwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Norwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Norwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 Norwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Deltona 1 BedroomsDeltona 2 Bedrooms
Deltona Apartments with BalconyDeltona Apartments with Pool
Deltona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College