1014 Kenmore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Features remodeled kitchen and baths with newer cabinets and counter tops, ceiling fans and newer lighting fixtures throughout. Shed in back for extra storage, all electric, on septic. Discovery Elementary, Deltona Middle and University High.

Call or text CAROLE ARCARO 386-216-4900



MUST NEED TO MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS OR LESS

RENTAL APPLICATIONS COST $50 PER ADULT FOR CREDIT AND BACK GROUND CHECK

MUST HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 550 AND ABOVE AND PAYING YOUR BILLS ON TIME FOR THE PAST YEAR

WITH EXCEPTIONS OF POSSIBLE MEDICAL AND STUDENT LOANS...

MUST HAVE AN INCOME OF 3 X THE RENT APPROX $3400

MUST SHOW PROOF OF INCOME PAST 3 MONTHS PAY STUBS



(RLNE3846502)