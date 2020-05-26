All apartments in Deltona
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

1014 Kenmore Street

1014 Kenmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Kenmore Street, Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Features remodeled kitchen and baths with newer cabinets and counter tops, ceiling fans and newer lighting fixtures throughout. Shed in back for extra storage, all electric, on septic. Discovery Elementary, Deltona Middle and University High.
Call or text CAROLE ARCARO 386-216-4900

MUST NEED TO MOVE IN WITH 2 WEEKS OR LESS
RENTAL APPLICATIONS COST $50 PER ADULT FOR CREDIT AND BACK GROUND CHECK
MUST HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 550 AND ABOVE AND PAYING YOUR BILLS ON TIME FOR THE PAST YEAR
WITH EXCEPTIONS OF POSSIBLE MEDICAL AND STUDENT LOANS...
MUST HAVE AN INCOME OF 3 X THE RENT APPROX $3400
MUST SHOW PROOF OF INCOME PAST 3 MONTHS PAY STUBS

(RLNE3846502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Kenmore Street have any available units?
1014 Kenmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deltona, FL.
What amenities does 1014 Kenmore Street have?
Some of 1014 Kenmore Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Kenmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Kenmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Kenmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Kenmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Kenmore Street offer parking?
No, 1014 Kenmore Street does not offer parking.
Does 1014 Kenmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Kenmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Kenmore Street have a pool?
No, 1014 Kenmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Kenmore Street have accessible units?
No, 1014 Kenmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Kenmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 Kenmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Kenmore Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Kenmore Street does not have units with air conditioning.

