Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

229 W. Fiesta Key Loop Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home features an open floor plan with a large master bedroom. The main areas are tile and the bedrooms are laminate. The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances and has a double convection oven. Great sized back screened patio overlooking the private back yard. Paver driveway and 2 car garage with opener. Lawn care is included.



No dogs.No cats



The tenant must care renters insurance



Move-in information:

Application fee $60 per person over 18

$1,600 First months rent

$20 Technology fee per month

$1,800 Deposit

$100 Administrative fee



Move-in money $3,520



Must have minimum verifiable income of $4,000



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3874175)