DeLand, FL
229 W. Fiesta Key Loop
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

229 W. Fiesta Key Loop

229 West Fiesta Key Loop · (386) 242-4060
Location

229 West Fiesta Key Loop, DeLand, FL 32720

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1614 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
229 W. Fiesta Key Loop Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home features an open floor plan with a large master bedroom. The main areas are tile and the bedrooms are laminate. The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances and has a double convection oven. Great sized back screened patio overlooking the private back yard. Paver driveway and 2 car garage with opener. Lawn care is included.

No dogs.No cats

The tenant must care renters insurance

Move-in information:
Application fee $60 per person over 18
$1,600 First months rent
$20 Technology fee per month
$1,800 Deposit
$100 Administrative fee

Move-in money $3,520

Must have minimum verifiable income of $4,000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3874175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop have any available units?
229 W. Fiesta Key Loop has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop have?
Some of 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop currently offering any rent specials?
229 W. Fiesta Key Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop pet-friendly?
No, 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeLand.
Does 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop offer parking?
Yes, 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop offers parking.
Does 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop have a pool?
No, 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop does not have a pool.
Does 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop have accessible units?
No, 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 W. Fiesta Key Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
