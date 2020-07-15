Amenities
229 W. Fiesta Key Loop Available 07/16/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This home features an open floor plan with a large master bedroom. The main areas are tile and the bedrooms are laminate. The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances and has a double convection oven. Great sized back screened patio overlooking the private back yard. Paver driveway and 2 car garage with opener. Lawn care is included.
The tenant must care renters insurance
Move-in information:
Application fee $60 per person over 18
$1,600 First months rent
$20 Technology fee per month
$1,800 Deposit
$100 Administrative fee
Move-in money $3,520
Must have minimum verifiable income of $4,000
No Pets Allowed
