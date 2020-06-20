127 S Chandler Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to your beautiful new home! Beautiful Freshly Renovated 2 Bed Florida Ranch. Large fenced yard, new remodeled kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances, laminate wood floors. Super convenient location. - 3 minutes to Stetson (1 mile) - 2 minutes to historic and charming downtown DeLand - 40 min to New Smyrna Beach - 10 min to new DeLand Amazon Fulfillment Center - 6 min to I-4 1 year lease, tenant pays for utilities. Small pets considered for pet rent and deposit. Room for laundry units.



(PLEASE NOTE: Combined income of all applicants must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. Application Fee of $60.00 + $5.00 processing fee PER ADULT APPLICANT is non-refundable. All persons aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply and pay the Application Fees (as well as any consignors). The only exception(s) are parents with full time college students with college ID. We check credit scores, credit history, eviction history, and criminal backgrounds. We call previous landlords. We need PROOF of income and we call to verify employment and/or income.)