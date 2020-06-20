All apartments in DeLand
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

127 S Chandler Ave

127 South Chandler Avenue · (386) 738-2010
Location

127 South Chandler Avenue, DeLand, FL 32724

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to your beautiful new home! Beautiful Freshly Renovated 2 Bed Florida Ranch. Large fenced yard, new remodeled kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances, laminate wood floors. Super convenient location. - 3 minutes to Stetson (1 mile) - 2 minutes to historic and charming downtown DeLand - 40 min to New Smyrna Beach - 10 min to new DeLand Amazon Fulfillment Center - 6 min to I-4 1 year lease, tenant pays for utilities. Small pets considered for pet rent and deposit. Room for laundry units.

(PLEASE NOTE: Combined income of all applicants must be AT LEAST 3 times the rental amount. Application Fee of $60.00 + $5.00 processing fee PER ADULT APPLICANT is non-refundable. All persons aged 18 and older that will be residing at the property must apply and pay the Application Fees (as well as any consignors). The only exception(s) are parents with full time college students with college ID. We check credit scores, credit history, eviction history, and criminal backgrounds. We call previous landlords. We need PROOF of income and we call to verify employment and/or income.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 S Chandler Ave have any available units?
127 S Chandler Ave has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 S Chandler Ave have?
Some of 127 S Chandler Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 S Chandler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
127 S Chandler Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 S Chandler Ave pet-friendly?
No, 127 S Chandler Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeLand.
Does 127 S Chandler Ave offer parking?
No, 127 S Chandler Ave does not offer parking.
Does 127 S Chandler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 S Chandler Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 S Chandler Ave have a pool?
No, 127 S Chandler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 127 S Chandler Ave have accessible units?
No, 127 S Chandler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 127 S Chandler Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 S Chandler Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 S Chandler Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 127 S Chandler Ave has units with air conditioning.
