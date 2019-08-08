71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

5/3.5, 2 Story Single Family Pool Home In A Cul-De-Sac, 2 Car Garage, Formal Living Room, Family Room With Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen with all Appliances Included, Hardwood/ Tile Downstairs & Carpet Upstairs, Double Master With One Master Downstairs & A Master Retreat Upstairs With Two Lofts, Screened In Patio With Pool/Spa, Inside Utility Room with Washer & Dryer Included, Pool Care Included, Lawn Care Included, Partially Fenced, Pets OK (up to 2 under 40lbs), NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1992/ 3521 Sqft.