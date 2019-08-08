All apartments in DeBary
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE

71 Spring Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

71 Spring Lake Drive, DeBary, FL 32713
Summerhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
5/3.5, 2 Story Single Family Pool Home In A Cul-De-Sac, 2 Car Garage, Formal Living Room, Family Room With Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen with all Appliances Included, Hardwood/ Tile Downstairs & Carpet Upstairs, Double Master With One Master Downstairs & A Master Retreat Upstairs With Two Lofts, Screened In Patio With Pool/Spa, Inside Utility Room with Washer & Dryer Included, Pool Care Included, Lawn Care Included, Partially Fenced, Pets OK (up to 2 under 40lbs), NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1992/ 3521 Sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 71 SPRING LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
