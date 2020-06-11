All apartments in DeBary
36 Sanford Avenue
36 Sanford Avenue

36 Sanford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

36 Sanford Avenue, DeBary, FL 32713

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee if this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Sanford Avenue have any available units?
36 Sanford Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
Is 36 Sanford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
36 Sanford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Sanford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Sanford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 36 Sanford Avenue offer parking?
No, 36 Sanford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 36 Sanford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Sanford Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Sanford Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 36 Sanford Avenue has a pool.
Does 36 Sanford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 36 Sanford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Sanford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Sanford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Sanford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Sanford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

