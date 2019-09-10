All apartments in DeBary
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:35 PM

26 Bonita Rd

26 Bonita Road · No Longer Available
Location

26 Bonita Road, DeBary, FL 32713
Plantation Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
26 Bonita Rd Available 09/20/19 2 bedroom 2 bath with single car garage OPEN HOUSE FRI SEPT 20TH 4-5PM - Apply today on our website www.proflmanagement.com or call (386) 202-4565 for more information.

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once an application is submitted. Or come check out our Open House Friday September 20th from 4-5 pm.

The cost to move in is $999 first month and $999 security deposit. We do allow pets there is a $35 dollar a month per pet rent and a $125 per pet one time non-refundable pet deposit, only 2 pets per home. NO DANGEROUS BREED ANIMALS.

Apply today at www.proflmanagement.com! The application fee is $65 per adult. All applications are transferable to any available properties. Also check out our FAQ tab on our website, that can answer most questions regarding the application process and qualifications necessary.

House is currently being worked on and will be ready for Sept 20th- more pictures to coming soon
Do not go on to the property.

(RLNE5130925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

