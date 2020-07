Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Listing Agent Han Peng Email: myapeng@gmail.com - Close to major interstate, minutes from big Lake Monroe. This house have plenty rooms also screen patio. On well system with filter no need for

water bill. Rent included grass cut .Very limited rental in this area for this price, come check out before it gone!



(RLNE4884770)