DeBary, FL
150 Verde Way
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

150 Verde Way

150 Verde Way · No Longer Available
Location

150 Verde Way, DeBary, FL 32713
Riviera Bella

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
media room
IMMACULATE 4 Bed 3 Bath Home For Rent! AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome home to this IMMACULATE home for rent in DeBary! You will feel right at home the moment you step in to this Mediterranean Style Home Built in 2005, featured as a Parade of Homes winning design, and located in the premier GATED riverfront community of Riviera Bella. The interior of the home is large and SPACIOUS, boasting high ceilings, abundant storage space, and large living areas including 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The AC is brand new to keep you cool, along with Tinted Windows and top-quality window blinds and treatments throughout. A cook's dream gourmet kitchen with UPGRADED kitchen cabinets and pull out shelves, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and oversized island great for baking.

The Master Bedroom features double walk in closets and has BEAUTIFUL views of your private backyard and preservation area. Situated on a conservation lot that backs up to an over-sized green area offering a nice sense of space as you are relaxing on your screened-in paved patio under roof. For the garage enthusiast, you have a LARGE 3-car garage.

Riviera Bella offers a resort style custom clubhouse with a gym, playroom, community room with seating and a kitchen, game tables, pool table and a movie theater. Outside you can enjoy the zero-entry pool and its luxury surroundings while taking a bike ride or enjoying the basketball court and playground. Want to take a boat ride down the river? Launch your boat form the private boat ramp and enjoy a day on the water. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, I-4 and Sun Rail! Lawn Care Included. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. AVAILABLE NOW! Please call 407-585-2721 for a private showing.

(RLNE5459445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Verde Way have any available units?
150 Verde Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 150 Verde Way have?
Some of 150 Verde Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Verde Way currently offering any rent specials?
150 Verde Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Verde Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Verde Way is pet friendly.
Does 150 Verde Way offer parking?
Yes, 150 Verde Way offers parking.
Does 150 Verde Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Verde Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Verde Way have a pool?
Yes, 150 Verde Way has a pool.
Does 150 Verde Way have accessible units?
No, 150 Verde Way does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Verde Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Verde Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Verde Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 Verde Way has units with air conditioning.

