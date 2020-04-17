150 Verde Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table garage media room

IMMACULATE 4 Bed 3 Bath Home For Rent! AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome home to this IMMACULATE home for rent in DeBary! You will feel right at home the moment you step in to this Mediterranean Style Home Built in 2005, featured as a Parade of Homes winning design, and located in the premier GATED riverfront community of Riviera Bella. The interior of the home is large and SPACIOUS, boasting high ceilings, abundant storage space, and large living areas including 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The AC is brand new to keep you cool, along with Tinted Windows and top-quality window blinds and treatments throughout. A cook's dream gourmet kitchen with UPGRADED kitchen cabinets and pull out shelves, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and oversized island great for baking.



The Master Bedroom features double walk in closets and has BEAUTIFUL views of your private backyard and preservation area. Situated on a conservation lot that backs up to an over-sized green area offering a nice sense of space as you are relaxing on your screened-in paved patio under roof. For the garage enthusiast, you have a LARGE 3-car garage.



Riviera Bella offers a resort style custom clubhouse with a gym, playroom, community room with seating and a kitchen, game tables, pool table and a movie theater. Outside you can enjoy the zero-entry pool and its luxury surroundings while taking a bike ride or enjoying the basketball court and playground. Want to take a boat ride down the river? Launch your boat form the private boat ramp and enjoy a day on the water. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, I-4 and Sun Rail! Lawn Care Included. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. AVAILABLE NOW! Please call 407-585-2721 for a private showing.



(RLNE5459445)