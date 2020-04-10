All apartments in DeBary
125 LOWER LAKE COURT

125 Lower Lake Court · No Longer Available
Location

125 Lower Lake Court, DeBary, FL 32713
Debary Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Beautiful Home is in Excellent Condition and ready for new tenants! Gated Community, Golf Community. This large 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is move-in ready. This home features 10ft. ceilings throughout, beautiful ceramic tile floors in the main areas carpet in the bedrooms, a spacious living room with crown molding and a tray ceiling and triple sliding doors overlooking the screened patio. The nicely sized master suite offers a tray ceiling and a large master bath with a separate toilet area, linen closet, double sinks, a shower with built in bench and a large walk-in closet. This home has a great kitchen, granite counters, a skylight, breakfast bar and plenty of cupboards. A separate dining room with crown moldings is the perfect place to enjoy family meals. The second bedroom offers plenty of room and good storage. The second bathroom features a skylight and a tub with shower. The inside laundry room is off of the kitchen. The two-car garage features an attic pull-down, room for storage and a garage door opener with key pad entry on the exterior. Spend quiet evenings relaxing on the trussed/screened patio overlooking the landscaped backyard. Easy access to all local amenities and only minutes to I4 for easy community. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 LOWER LAKE COURT have any available units?
125 LOWER LAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 125 LOWER LAKE COURT have?
Some of 125 LOWER LAKE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 LOWER LAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
125 LOWER LAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 LOWER LAKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 125 LOWER LAKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeBary.
Does 125 LOWER LAKE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 125 LOWER LAKE COURT offers parking.
Does 125 LOWER LAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 LOWER LAKE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 LOWER LAKE COURT have a pool?
No, 125 LOWER LAKE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 125 LOWER LAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 125 LOWER LAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 125 LOWER LAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 LOWER LAKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 LOWER LAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 LOWER LAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

