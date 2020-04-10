125 LOWER LAKE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This Beautiful Home is in Excellent Condition and ready for new tenants! Gated Community, Golf Community. This large 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is move-in ready. This home features 10ft. ceilings throughout, beautiful ceramic tile floors in the main areas carpet in the bedrooms, a spacious living room with crown molding and a tray ceiling and triple sliding doors overlooking the screened patio. The nicely sized master suite offers a tray ceiling and a large master bath with a separate toilet area, linen closet, double sinks, a shower with built in bench and a large walk-in closet. This home has a great kitchen, granite counters, a skylight, breakfast bar and plenty of cupboards. A separate dining room with crown moldings is the perfect place to enjoy family meals. The second bedroom offers plenty of room and good storage. The second bathroom features a skylight and a tub with shower. The inside laundry room is off of the kitchen. The two-car garage features an attic pull-down, room for storage and a garage door opener with key pad entry on the exterior. Spend quiet evenings relaxing on the trussed/screened patio overlooking the landscaped backyard. Easy access to all local amenities and only minutes to I4 for easy community. NO PETS