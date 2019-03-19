All apartments in DeBary
104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE

104 Spring Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

104 Spring Glen Drive, DeBary, FL 32713
Glen Abbey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This spacious 4 bedrooms 3 bath home is located on a retention pond. The first floor has a large living room/dining room, kitchen opens to the family room that boasts a wood fireplace and water views. The screened porch has the same fantastic view. There are a bedroom and a full bath on the main floor. The second floor has an oversized great room large master suite with private master bath the features 2 vanities and a large soaking tub, a walk-in closet. Community pool!!

Tenant required to carry Renters Liability Insurance.

Move in Money:
$55 Application Fee (per person over 18)
$1,900 First Months rent
$1,900 Deposit ($500 Due when approved as Holding Fee, will be applied to Deposit (balance $1,400))
$45 Lease Preparation Fee
$3,845 Total move in money

You must have verifiable income of $4,750.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
What amenities does 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE have?
Some of 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeBary.
Does 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
