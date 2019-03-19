104 SPRING GLEN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This spacious 4 bedrooms 3 bath home is located on a retention pond. The first floor has a large living room/dining room, kitchen opens to the family room that boasts a wood fireplace and water views. The screened porch has the same fantastic view. There are a bedroom and a full bath on the main floor. The second floor has an oversized great room large master suite with private master bath the features 2 vanities and a large soaking tub, a walk-in closet. Community pool!!



Tenant required to carry Renters Liability Insurance.



Move in Money:

$55 Application Fee (per person over 18)

$1,900 First Months rent

$1,900 Deposit ($500 Due when approved as Holding Fee, will be applied to Deposit (balance $1,400))

$45 Lease Preparation Fee

$3,845 Total move in money



You must have verifiable income of $4,750.