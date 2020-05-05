All apartments in DeBary
Last updated May 5 2020 at 8:24 PM

1 Estrella Road

1 Estrella Road · No Longer Available
Location

1 Estrella Road, DeBary, FL 32713
Plantation Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Estrella Road have any available units?
1 Estrella Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeBary, FL.
Is 1 Estrella Road currently offering any rent specials?
1 Estrella Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Estrella Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Estrella Road is pet friendly.
Does 1 Estrella Road offer parking?
No, 1 Estrella Road does not offer parking.
Does 1 Estrella Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Estrella Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Estrella Road have a pool?
Yes, 1 Estrella Road has a pool.
Does 1 Estrella Road have accessible units?
No, 1 Estrella Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Estrella Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Estrella Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Estrella Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Estrella Road does not have units with air conditioning.

