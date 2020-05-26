375 Cortez Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Old Florida country estate on acreage. Gracious two story home Features three bedrooms and three baths in this large two-story home. Two fireplaces Wood Floors, huge garden room, private bedroom with its own bath and entrance on ground floor. Tastefully, elegantly decorated by a designer, beautiful artwork and furnishings throughout. Tranquil atmosphere in this idyllic country setting. 10 minutes to downtown Deland, Walking distance to Deleon Springs. Flexible Lease. This listing includes gas, cable, etc. A must see.