375 Cortez Ave

Amenities
Old Florida country estate on acreage. Gracious two story home Features three bedrooms and three baths in this large two-story home. Two fireplaces Wood Floors, huge garden room, private bedroom with its own bath and entrance on ground floor. Tastefully, elegantly decorated by a designer, beautiful artwork and furnishings throughout. Tranquil atmosphere in this idyllic country setting. 10 minutes to downtown Deland, Walking distance to Deleon Springs. Flexible Lease. This listing includes gas, cable, etc. A must see.