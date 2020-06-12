/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
100 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Daytona Beach Shores, FL
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3703 S Atlantic Avenue
3703 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2100 sqft
Beautiful, furnished, 2 bedroom plus den in Ocean Villas with nice ocean views. Come to Florida ,the warm, humid sunshine State.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2967 S Atlantic Avenue
2967 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1540 sqft
Awesome newly remodeled modern-style ocean an river view condo. View of the water from every window. Premium south exposure.A place to relax and enjoy life.Indoor and outdoor pool, controlled-entry building in the heart of daytona Beach Shores.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3743 S Atlantic Avenue
3743 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1650 sqft
Large First floor Direct Oceanfront condo with Huge Patio. Amenities include Oceanfront Pool, Exercise Room, and Hot tub. Rental is 1 year minimum lease. Rent includes Water & Basic Cable***All Measuremets Approx
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
3747 S Atlantic Avenue
3747 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1031 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED rental sits right on the beach. Beautiful beach condo is ready for you to take a vacation. The condo has everything you will need, Wifi and Cable are included, eater is included and Power up to $50.00. Call to set an appointment!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
2937 South Atlantic Avenue #1808 - 1808
2937 South Atlantic Avenue, Daytona Beach Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1580 sqft
luxury living Direct Ocean Front Luxury Condo with PANORAMIC VIEWS from the 18th floor. Snow Birds Dream Vacation!!! Available January 2, 2020 through July 2 at $3,600/mo 1,561 square feet of luxury Small dog under 20 lbs.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1890-1888 S Palmetto Ave
1890 S Palmetto Ave, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
Palmetto Palms 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Daytona - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in South Dayton $875 per month with water included.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Shore Park
1 Unit Available
2350 Palmetto Ave S
2350 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGHEOUS APT! Located on the 2nd floor of multifamily building. Very bright and sunny with awesome front view of luxury homes on Intracoastal Waterway. Close to the action but still a quiet hide away.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2174 S Palmetto Avenue
2174 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
814 sqft
Great Location in S. Daytona and minutes to all ameneties.Wateer, Washer and Dryer included.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
2250 S Palmetto Avenue
2250 South Palmetto Avenue, South Daytona, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
Just renovated townhome with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in Colonial Townhomes. Large beautiful pool at your back yard. Washer and dryer in unit. Patio area at the back. Plenty of closet and storage space.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
1928 Marilyn Avenue
1928 Marilyn Street, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 870; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1195.00; IMRID10729
1 of 1
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
715 S Beach Street
715 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
Gorgeous 1st floor condo with harbour view. 2/2 with Split floorplan; Upgraded white kitchen cabinetry, Stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Lots of closet space. Tile & carpet. Screened lanai. Hurricane shutters.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Coastline Cove
101 Raceway Pointe Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
1100 sqft
Located near I-95 and US-92. Designed interiors with up to four bedrooms. Open floor plans, energy-efficient appliances and ample storage. On-site fitness center, pool and sundeck. Near colleges.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Epic
1420 New Bellevue Ave, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
900 sqft
Luxury furnished apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Resort-style grounds offer clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, several sports courts and more. Located near Clyde Morris bike path and Daytona Beach shopping and attractions.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
$
29 Units Available
Lake Forest
600 Jimmy Ann Dr, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1062 sqft
ELEVATE YOUR STYLE AT LAKE FOREST APARTMENT HOMES\nCome home to Lake Forest Apartment Homes. Our beautiful community is located in Daytona Beach, Florida only minutes from Daytona International Speedway.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
East Daytona
9 Units Available
The Overlook at Daytona Apartment Homes
100 Seabreeze Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
969 sqft
Overlooking the water of the Intracoastal Waterway. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, walk-in closets and modern furnishings such as stainless steel appliances. Private balconies provided. Pool, clubhouse and gym available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Port Orange Gateway Center
59 Units Available
Hawthorne Village
3900 Yorktowne Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1127 sqft
Luxury apartment community near Dunlawton Avenue. Modern fitness center, on-site pool, playground, hot tub and business center. Garage available. Spacious apartments with extra storage and a patio or balcony. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
$
7 Units Available
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1252 sqft
Southern Villas Apartments is located in Daytona Beach. Its within a few minutes from the lovely beaches of Florida. The surrounding areas cant be beat for dining experiences, cinema, and attractions of all kinds.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated March 14 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1000 sqft
Find the serene living experience youve been searching for at Osprey Landings Apartments in Daytona Beach, FL.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4790 S Atlantic Ave C301
4790 South Atlantic Avenue, Ponce Inlet, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1190 sqft
Partially furnished townhome in Ponce Inlet - 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, PARTIALLY FURNISHED TOWNHOME LOCATED IN FISHERMAN'S VILLAGE, A QUIET COMMUNITY LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL PONCE INLET.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
980 Canalview Unit J7
980 Canal View Blvd, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
Beautiful Two Bedroom Townhome For Rent in Port Orange - Freshly Renovated 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome in Port Orange. Open style floorplan with Living room, Dining room, and Kitchen on first floor.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ortona
1 Unit Available
230 Hartford Avenue
230 Hartford Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1330 sqft
230 Hartford Avenue Available 07/15/20 Cozy 2BD/1BA walking distance from Beach! - This large cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath Beach Side Home located 1 block from the Beach in the beautiful Daytona Beach Fl.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 E. Baywood Square
108 East Baywood Square, Daytona Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1055 sqft
Adorable End Unit Townhome in Daytona Beach! - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in Daytona Beach. The eat in kitchen has lots of cabinet space with pantry, breakfast nook and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3554 Forrest Branch drive
3554 Forest Branch Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Townhouse - Property Id: 288817 2 bedroom suites upstairs, 1/2 bath downstairs window treatments, Screened lanai,Fenced in yard.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
803 Banbury Drive
803 Banbury Drive, Port Orange, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1232 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Port Orange Home! - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage is now available! Located in Port Orange this home features a huge living room, eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and tile flooring throughout.
