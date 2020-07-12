110 Apartments for rent in Davenport, FL with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
Town Center
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-like community just 20 minutes from Walt Disney World and near I-4. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, plush carpeting updated utilities and granite countertops. Stunning pool and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
$
45 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1515 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
$
16 Units Available
Four Corners
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1382 sqft
Just a short trip to Walt Disney World, and Universal Theme Parks. Air conditioned units with ceiling fans. Residential community in a natural setting, featuring ponds and a Zen garden.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Meadows at ChampionsGate
9116 Integra Meadows Dr, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1292 sqft
Close to Route 27 and Double Eagle Drive. Beautiful apartment homes with plenty of storage, a modern kitchen, patio/balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features a pool, playground, coffee bar, and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
99 Units Available
Springs at Posner Park
2010 Jennifer Dr, Davenport, FL
Studio
$1,141
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1143 sqft
Springs at Posner Park is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Davenport, FL. Enjoy the privacy and convenience of our townhome-style floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1470 sqft
LEASING CENTER NOW OPEN FOR TOURS! ASK US HOW TO LOCK IN RENT AS LOW AS $1785 PER MONTH AND APPLY FOR $0! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1360 DAVENPORT BLVD
1360 Davenport Blvd, Davenport, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1447 sqft
immediate Move in! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 19

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
240 MILES COURT
240 Miles Ct, Davenport, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1637 sqft
New Construction property. Welcome to this new community Preservation Pointe. Make new memories in this great location near shopping centers, restaurants, I4, Hospital, Disney World and much more.
1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
172 Ludisia Loop
172 Ludisia Loop, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1828 sqft
Live like you're on vacation! Brand NEW "Cali" model in Orchid Grove Davenport - featuring a community pool with CABANAS, a playground and a dog park! This 4 bedroom home offers a GRANITE kitchen, stainless appliances, tile in all wet areas and a

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1001 LAKE CHARLES DRIVE
1001 Lake Charles Drive, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1788 sqft
Great home for you 3br 2ba....large kitchen with loads of cabinet and counter space plus a pantry. Dining room has sliders to patio and back yard. No Kitchen appliances included. Located just off Hwy 27 and just minutes to access I4...

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
601 WINDSOR ESTATES DRIVE
601 Windsor Estates Drive, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2012 sqft
Search no more, you have found it. Well maintained four bedroom two story home is waiting for you. Space galore, more than 2000 square feet for you and your family to enjoy. All of the bedrooms are upstairs providing optimum living and privacy.
1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sunridge Woods
520 Hanging Moss Rd
520 Hanging Moss Road, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1362 sqft
3 beds 2 baths single family home

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE September 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
320 JYOTI DRIVE
320 Jyoti Dr, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1821 sqft
Carlisle Grand-his spacious energy efficiency single family home. Featuring 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 Car Garage with no rear neighbors. Right off US 27 close to major shopping mall, I-4 miles away from Disney World. Rental insurance required!!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oakmont
5255 WILDWOOD WAY
5255 Wildwood Way, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2836 sqft
Brand new VACATION HOME with private pool featuring 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 1 half bath, is the perfect blend of size and function. This house offers a spacious dining room and a family room. Outside you find the HEATED POOL and SPA.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Watersong
144 Yellow Snapdragon D
144 Yellow Snapdragon Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,735
2667 sqft
Villa Jippart is a European furnished rental villa. Price includes everyting. Located in Davenport , Watersong Resort. It has a extended pooldeck and jacuzzi.2 Master bedrooms, 3 car garage,fully equiped kitchen etc. Near golfcourses , 10 min.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Randa Ridge
802 Dengar Avenue
802 Dengar Ave, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2980 sqft
Spacious 2-Story 4/3.5 Home - Floor plan boasts over 2,900 htd sq/ft with living and dining areas, island kitchen/family room combo and loft. Tile, carpet and vinyl floors. Master suite provides walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7511 LAKE HATCHINEHA ROAD
7511 Lake Hatchineha Rd, Haines City, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
456 sqft
Very nice studio in a single family home. With private yard, fruit trees and parking. All utilities included, excluding wifi and yard maintenance.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
667 BASINGSTOKE COURT
667 Basingstoke Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1290 sqft
You are not going to want to pass up the chance to live in a beautiful home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana. This home has a great split floor plan with tile floors in all rooms, except two of the bedrooms.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Providence
1723 LAKE SIDE AVENUE
1723 Lakeside Avenue, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2973 sqft
Now available!! Spacious and grand LAKE FRONT townhome in the guard gated golf community of Providence. Enjoy this custom built townhome both inside and out.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
Oakmont
4574 Terrasonesta Dr
4574 Terrasonesta Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2265 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL 5 bed, 5 bathroom TOWNHOUSE, at SOLTERRA RESORT, ( available unfurnished as well ). Each room in the home is tastefully decorated and furnished.

1 of 7

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
Providence
2226 VICTORIA DRIVE
2226 Victoria Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1556 sqft
FULLY furnished, single family home with 4 bed, 3 bath and a private pool. Tenant occupied.

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
326 BRIARBROOK LANE
326 Briarbrook Ln, Haines City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2654 sqft
Beautiful, bright and full of upgrades home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 cars garage, located in the highly desired Haines Ridge community! As you enter this one story home you will be impressed!.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Southern Dunes Golf Course
2414 Saint Augustine Blvd
2414 Saint Augustine Boulevard, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1505 sqft
3/2.5 house for rent, fully furnished with private pool, gated community
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Davenport, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Davenport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

