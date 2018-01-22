38316 HAMPTON AVENUE

Amenities

***RENT BY JULY 1 AND SAVE $550 ($300 CASH CARD & $250 OFF ONE MONTH'S RENT + 2 FREE MONTHS OF CABLE/INTERNET/WIFI. APPLICATION FEE REFUNDED IF APPROVED*** Fabulous duplex only minutes from downtown Dade City's antique stores, restaurants and beautiful historic area. Major appliances included, and you'll love the low maintenance ceramic tile flooring that flows throughout the home - there's no carpet at all! The 3 spacious bedrooms are adjacent to the 1 full bathroom with tub/shower combination, and the laundry closet. Please allow adequate time for Section 8 Processing. Schedule your private tour - Available for July 1, 2020. Equal Housing Opportunity.