Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:18 PM

38316 HAMPTON AVENUE

38316 Hampton Avenue · (813) 758-2802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38316 Hampton Avenue, Dade City, FL 33525
Victory

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
internet access
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
***RENT BY JULY 1 AND SAVE $550 ($300 CASH CARD & $250 OFF ONE MONTH'S RENT + 2 FREE MONTHS OF CABLE/INTERNET/WIFI. APPLICATION FEE REFUNDED IF APPROVED*** Fabulous duplex only minutes from downtown Dade City's antique stores, restaurants and beautiful historic area. Major appliances included, and you'll love the low maintenance ceramic tile flooring that flows throughout the home - there's no carpet at all! The 3 spacious bedrooms are adjacent to the 1 full bathroom with tub/shower combination, and the laundry closet. Please allow adequate time for Section 8 Processing. Schedule your private tour - Available for July 1, 2020. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE have any available units?
38316 HAMPTON AVENUE has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE have?
Some of 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE's amenities include parking, internet access, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
38316 HAMPTON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dade City.
Does 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 38316 HAMPTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
