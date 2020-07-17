37215 GRASSY HILL LANE

Amenities

Available now! Open Spacious floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1212 SqFt, 1 car attached garage for rent in Dade City. This unit features vaulted ceilings, wood laminate in all bedrooms and living room, ceramic tile in all wet areas. Neutral kitchen with spacious counter tops and plenty of cabinet space flows into the living room with large windows for natural sunlight with a peaceful and relaxing conservation view. Close to St. Leo University, Dade City High School, hospital, shopping, and Historic Downtown Dade City. THIS WILL NOT LAST, ASK FOR A SHOWING TODAY!