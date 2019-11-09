15117 Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Cute Updated Affordable 3 Beds/2 Bath Home on Large Lot! A Must See! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Virtual tour of this home is available, use the link below!



This beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths well priced home has been updated with newly installed Laminated flooring, evening in the bedrooms which will make cleaning a breeze. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and ceiling fan. The home is well laid out and comes with a Washer and Dryer. This welcoming home sits on a nice size lot with plenty of room for family gatherings and afternoon cookouts. Located near historic downtown Dade City, Zephyrhills, Wesley Chapel, I-75, hospitals and shopping. Schedule you viewing today before you miss out!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1611866?accessKey=5dc1



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.



No Cats Allowed



