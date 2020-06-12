128 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Country Walk, FL

/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15261 SW 139th St
15261 Southwest 139th Street, Country Walk, FL
Spectacular corner house, near shopping centers and turpike, has no association, swimming pool, fully furnished with furniture from El Dorado Furniture like new, security cameras monitored from the cell phone.
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
14201 SW 147 0
14201 Southwest 147th Place, Country Walk, FL
Great house for a family. Spacious Living Areas with Ample Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room all connected with a smooth flow. Large Bedrooms and Closets. Over-Sized side patio and pool area great for gatherings.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
14468 Southwest 138th Place
14468 Southwest 138th Place, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1529 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15108 SW 140th Pl
15108 Southwest 140th Place, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2/2 WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COUNTRY WALK, TILED IN LIVING AREAS AND WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND UPDATED BATH. NEW WASHER AND DRYER, AND OVEN/STOVE.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15457 SW 138th Ter
15457 Southwest 138th Terrace, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Bright and Spacious Home in the sought after San Jose Estates, features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, tile throughout common areas and wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. Beautiful white kitchen and nice patio to entertained.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15421 SW 138th Ter
15421 Southwest 138th Terrace, Country Walk, FL
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in the desirable gated community of San Jose features remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, covered patio, pool & oversize lot perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Richmond West
4 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1371 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14020 SW 152nd Ter
14020 Southwest 152nd Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Kendall Country Estates - Property Id: 293229 SPECTACULAR SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE! EVERYTHING COMPLETELY RENOVATED CEILINGS, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15930 SW 144th Ct
15930 Southwest 144th Court, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful two story house! Good location, near metro zoo. Plenty space to park a boat on the side. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms with 1 car Garage. Ceramic floor and laminated floors on second floor. Also for sale A10847379
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12911 SW 148th Terr Rd
12911 Southwest 148th Terrace Road, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing 3/2 with 2 car garage Single family house, very close to the Zoo and turnpike, offers a stunning layout. Enjoy peace of mind and the best quality for a rental in the area. qualified tenants only minimum credit score 680 .
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
16179 SW 154th Ct
16179 Southwest 154th Court, Richmond West, FL
Gorgeous 4 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car gar. home offering vaulted ceilings,ceramic flooring,family room opens to covered porch,large corner lot,fenced.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 149th Ave
15881 Southwest 149th Avenue, Richmond West, FL
The Perfect Family Home one-story 4 bedrooms plus den 4 full bathrooms on corner larger lot on a coul-de-sac. Renovated kitchen & living areas with neutral colors, high ceilings, chimney, and wet bar with sink great for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13379 SW 142 TE
13379 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Gorgeous and spacious 3 beds/2.5 bath home in Twin Lakes GATED community. Freshly painted throughout! The property has a garage with hurricane panels. Easy access to Florida Turnpike. Steps away from the community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14650 SW 161st St
14650 Southwest 161st Street, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
It will not last. Great one story house with a charming driveway with a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, the backyard has a private fence and plenty of outdoor space.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
14005 SE 130 Ave
14005 Southwest 130th Avenue, Three Lakes, FL
Twin Lake - Property Id: 263691 Beautiful 5/3 single-family home with a pool. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263691 Property Id 263691 (RLNE5710737)
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15060 SW 153rd St
15060 Southwest 153rd Street, Richmond West, FL
Welcome to this lovely, country-style home at the desirable Kings Grant East subdivision! This beautiful, single-story home with a split floor plan is very comfortable and offers: a lovely entrance, tiled floors, vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1409 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Three Lakes
33 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1310 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Kendale Lakes West
8 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1436 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
12 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1266 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1400 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
