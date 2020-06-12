/
2 bedroom apartments
102 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Country Walk, FL
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
13717 SW 149th Cir Ln
13717 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Don't miss it! This 2Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Stories Townhome/Villa in desirable Country Walk. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile throughout the first floor and laminated floors on the 2nd. Balcony on Master bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Country Walk
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Richmond West
4 Units Available
Park at Kendall
16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1197 sqft
A fantastic community with a luxurious clubhouse, fitness center, and spinning room. Resort-style beach entry pool, fire pit, and grill. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, chef-inspired kitchens, and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13231 SW 143rd Ter
13231 Southwest 143rd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with 2 Master Suites, Walk-In Closets, Large Family Room, One Car Garage, Private Gated Community With Clubhouse, Gym, Tennis Court, Pool, Exercise Room, Playground to kids, Spa, GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBOURHOOD,
Results within 5 miles of Country Walk
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
The Crossings
12 Units Available
Kings Colony Apartments
8961 SW 142nd Ave, The Crossings, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1054 sqft
Newly revamped apartments close to Country Mall and Miami Dade College. Units have hardwood floors, extra storage space and garbage disposal. Community online portal for easy payments and complaints redressal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Altis Kendall Square
16950 SW 93rd Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1136 sqft
Chic design near shopping at Kendall Square. New designer apartments featuring a resort-like pool, green design and chef-inspired kitchens. Wood flooring throughout. Walk-in closets and luxe decor.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Cascades at the Hammocks
10605 Hammocks Blvd, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1060 sqft
Near US-94 and close to a lake that has walking trails. Common area has a fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Units come with granite counters, laundry and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
11 Units Available
Atlantico at Kendall
16824 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
Luxurious apartments with larger kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large soaking tubs and glass shower enclosures provided. On-site cyber cafe, resort-like pool, spinning room, and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 05:32pm
Contact for Availability
Vista Lago at the Hammocks
10571 Southwest 156th Place, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1049 sqft
A nicely treed, modern community, these apartments offer beautiful fixtures and modern amenities. Apartments include bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, dishwashers, walk-in closets, ovens, and ranges, as well as 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Sunset Way
15385 Southwest 73rd Terrace Circle, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
864 sqft
Sunset Way invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sunset Way provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Miami.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
King Court
9 Units Available
Harbour Key
11033 SW 88th St, Kendall, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1000 sqft
Amazing and Professional Community. This Property is well maintained and clean. Staff is very pleasant and helpful. We have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms. Great location, quiet and good place to live in.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Lakeside Villas at Kendall
15410 SW 75th Circle Ln, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
871 sqft
Come Home to Lakeside Villas! This beautiful property features a variety of 1 & 2 bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Three Lakes
33 Units Available
Emerald Palms
12325 SW 151st St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1061 sqft
Resort-style gated community. On-site amenities including playground, pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet-friendly with patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1104 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Kendale Lakes West
8 Units Available
Bridges at Kendall Place
8485 Hammocks Blvd, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1126 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in a 16-acre environmentally friendly community. In-unit laundry, air conditioning, bathtub, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community has clubhouse, business center, 24-hour gym, pool. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Three Lakes
11 Units Available
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1140 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Richmond Naval Air Station
69 Units Available
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1062 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
King Court
2 Units Available
Legacy at the Palms
10771 Southwest 88th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1220 sqft
Convenience and quality is what you’ll find at Legacy at the Palms. This cozy community offers 1 & 2 spacious bedroom apartment homes with updated interiors and exterior amenities for all residents to enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1054 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
The Crossings
23 Units Available
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1071 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Palmetto Bay
156 Units Available
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
Contact for Availability
Palmetto Place Apartments
9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
905 sqft
Community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. There's an onsite tennis court, pool, and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Located minutes from Kendale Lakes Plaza.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7001 SW 129th Ave Apt 1
7001 Southwest 129th Avenue, Kendale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available 08/01/20 On the first floor, condo featuring 2 beds, 2 baths, in the well known Greentree Condominium. Quiet Kendall community located walking in distance to Miami Sunset Senior High School and very close to Winston Park School.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12505 SW 124th Ter 1
12505 SW 124th Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Townhose at Kendall - Property Id: 288349 Kendall Breeze Townhouse -This bright 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 1 car Garage is available June 1st.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8610 SW 156th Pl
8610 Southwest 156th Place, Kendall West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautifully remodeled two story townhouse in West Kendall. Wood floors throughout and brand new granite countertops in the kitchen. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and updated bathroom.
