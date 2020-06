Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Great house for a family. Spacious Living Areas with Ample Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room all connected with a smooth flow. Large Bedrooms and Closets. Over-Sized side patio and pool area great for gatherings. Second story brightly illuminated with natural light from the windows surrounding the entire floor. Laminate flooring throughout the entire second floor including the staircase. Accordion Shutters on ALL windows. Iron fence on both sides of the house. Side yard big enough to park a boat or RV!iP