Country Club, FL
6950 NW 174th Ter
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:40 AM

6950 NW 174th Ter

6950 Northwest 174th Terrace · (786) 274-2529
Location

6950 Northwest 174th Terrace, Country Club, FL 33015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Beautifully remodeled corner unit condo with entrance on the 2nd floor, move-in ready property within minutes of excellent schools, dining, shopping and highways. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets with plenty of space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a designer sink. 2 assigned parking spaces in front of unit + guest parking. Enjoy the beautiful scenery around the neighborhood lake with walking/biking trails. Community pool located in Bonita Golfview II across from the lake along the nature trail. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6950 NW 174th Ter have any available units?
6950 NW 174th Ter has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6950 NW 174th Ter have?
Some of 6950 NW 174th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6950 NW 174th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
6950 NW 174th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6950 NW 174th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 6950 NW 174th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club.
Does 6950 NW 174th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 6950 NW 174th Ter does offer parking.
Does 6950 NW 174th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6950 NW 174th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6950 NW 174th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 6950 NW 174th Ter has a pool.
Does 6950 NW 174th Ter have accessible units?
No, 6950 NW 174th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 6950 NW 174th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 6950 NW 174th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6950 NW 174th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 6950 NW 174th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
