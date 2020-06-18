6950 NW 174th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Beautifully remodeled corner unit condo with entrance on the 2nd floor, move-in ready property within minutes of excellent schools, dining, shopping and highways. Gorgeous kitchen cabinets with plenty of space, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a designer sink. 2 assigned parking spaces in front of unit + guest parking. Enjoy the beautiful scenery around the neighborhood lake with walking/biking trails. Community pool located in Bonita Golfview II across from the lake along the nature trail. NO PETS.