Home
/
Country Club, FL
/
6930 NW 179th St
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:20 PM
1 of 49
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6930 NW 179th St
6930 Northwest 179th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6930 Northwest 179th Street, Country Club, FL 33015
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
new construction
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH UNIT WITH FAMILY ROOM. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, BALCONY, WASHER & DRYER. LOCATED IN GREAT AREA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6930 NW 179th St have any available units?
6930 NW 179th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Country Club, FL
.
What amenities does 6930 NW 179th St have?
Some of 6930 NW 179th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6930 NW 179th St currently offering any rent specials?
6930 NW 179th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 NW 179th St pet-friendly?
No, 6930 NW 179th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Country Club
.
Does 6930 NW 179th St offer parking?
No, 6930 NW 179th St does not offer parking.
Does 6930 NW 179th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6930 NW 179th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 NW 179th St have a pool?
No, 6930 NW 179th St does not have a pool.
Does 6930 NW 179th St have accessible units?
No, 6930 NW 179th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 NW 179th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6930 NW 179th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6930 NW 179th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6930 NW 179th St does not have units with air conditioning.
