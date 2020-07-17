All apartments in Country Club
Find more places like 6544 Northwest 171st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Country Club, FL
/
6544 Northwest 171st Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

6544 Northwest 171st Street

6544 Northwest 171st Street · (305) 988-2968
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Country Club
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6544 Northwest 171st Street, Country Club, FL 33015
The Moors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1582 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
6544 Northwest 171st Street, Hialeah, FL 33015 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Martha Salcedo, United Realty, (305) 988-2968. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed. 3 bedrooms 2 baths Cozy townhouseThis community features pool, tennis, clubhouse and also provides optional clubs you may join as well. If you are also looking for some entertainment you are in the center of it all. Nearby are stadiums, arenas, a race course, casino, schools, shopping, malls and also airports. If you are looking for a little peace and tranquility you have your own outdoor space with a privacy fence or your own indoor loft where you can relax and read or do your favorite hobby also parks and beaches! NOTE: One private bedroom downstairs with direct bathroom access. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3611855 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6544 Northwest 171st Street have any available units?
6544 Northwest 171st Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6544 Northwest 171st Street currently offering any rent specials?
6544 Northwest 171st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6544 Northwest 171st Street pet-friendly?
No, 6544 Northwest 171st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club.
Does 6544 Northwest 171st Street offer parking?
No, 6544 Northwest 171st Street does not offer parking.
Does 6544 Northwest 171st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6544 Northwest 171st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6544 Northwest 171st Street have a pool?
Yes, 6544 Northwest 171st Street has a pool.
Does 6544 Northwest 171st Street have accessible units?
No, 6544 Northwest 171st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6544 Northwest 171st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6544 Northwest 171st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6544 Northwest 171st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6544 Northwest 171st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6544 Northwest 171st Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr
Country Club, FL 33015
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave
Country Club, FL 33015

Similar Pages

Country Club 1 BedroomsCountry Club 2 BedroomsCountry Club Apartments with Gyms
Country Club Dog Friendly ApartmentsCountry Club Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity