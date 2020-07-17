Amenities

6544 Northwest 171st Street, Hialeah, FL 33015 - 3 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Martha Salcedo, United Realty, (305) 988-2968. Available from: 07/01/2020. Pets: allowed. 3 bedrooms 2 baths Cozy townhouseThis community features pool, tennis, clubhouse and also provides optional clubs you may join as well. If you are also looking for some entertainment you are in the center of it all. Nearby are stadiums, arenas, a race course, casino, schools, shopping, malls and also airports. If you are looking for a little peace and tranquility you have your own outdoor space with a privacy fence or your own indoor loft where you can relax and read or do your favorite hobby also parks and beaches! NOTE: One private bedroom downstairs with direct bathroom access. [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3611855 ]