6155 NW 186th St
6155 NW 186th St

6155 Northwest 186th Street · (305) 772-4001
Location

6155 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL 33015
Country Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Great open space with lots of natural light. Two bedrooms, two bath, very well maintained, freshly painted, bathrooms and kitchen recently renovated. Corner unit located on third floor gives a lot of privacy and quietness to the property. Nicely decorated courtyards and elevator. Unit has washer and dryer, but there are additional laundry facilities on the same floor. Community pool, tennis courts, exercise room and playground facilities within the complex. Excellent location close to mayor thoroughfares, shopping, dinning, public parks. Very convenient Miami-Dade location in the vecinity of Broward County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

