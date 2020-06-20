6155 NW 186th St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Great open space with lots of natural light. Two bedrooms, two bath, very well maintained, freshly painted, bathrooms and kitchen recently renovated. Corner unit located on third floor gives a lot of privacy and quietness to the property. Nicely decorated courtyards and elevator. Unit has washer and dryer, but there are additional laundry facilities on the same floor. Community pool, tennis courts, exercise room and playground facilities within the complex. Excellent location close to mayor thoroughfares, shopping, dinning, public parks. Very convenient Miami-Dade location in the vecinity of Broward County.