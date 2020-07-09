6045 NW 186th St

Amenities

This is the apartment that you are looking for, two story condo like a Townhouse, it is difficult to find this style, 2 master bedrooms 2 and a half bathrooms, washer and dryer inside, an extra large closet for storage underneath the staircase, the community offers two swimming pools, clubhouse, exercise room, tennis courts, playground for your children, lots of green areas to walk, be relaxed, and recreate with your family, walking distance supermarkets, banks, facilities, and more, you need to see it!!!