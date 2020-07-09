All apartments in Country Club
Last updated July 4 2020 at 10:30 PM

6045 NW 186th St

6045 Northwest 186th Street · (954) 332-7121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6045 Northwest 186th Street, Country Club, FL 33015
Country Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
This is the apartment that you are looking for, two story condo like a Townhouse, it is difficult to find this style, 2 master bedrooms 2 and a half bathrooms, washer and dryer inside, an extra large closet for storage underneath the staircase, the community offers two swimming pools, clubhouse, exercise room, tennis courts, playground for your children, lots of green areas to walk, be relaxed, and recreate with your family, walking distance supermarkets, banks, facilities, and more, you need to see it!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 NW 186th St have any available units?
6045 NW 186th St has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6045 NW 186th St have?
Some of 6045 NW 186th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6045 NW 186th St currently offering any rent specials?
6045 NW 186th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 NW 186th St pet-friendly?
No, 6045 NW 186th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club.
Does 6045 NW 186th St offer parking?
No, 6045 NW 186th St does not offer parking.
Does 6045 NW 186th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6045 NW 186th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 NW 186th St have a pool?
Yes, 6045 NW 186th St has a pool.
Does 6045 NW 186th St have accessible units?
No, 6045 NW 186th St does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 NW 186th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6045 NW 186th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6045 NW 186th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6045 NW 186th St does not have units with air conditioning.
