18350 NW 68th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Stunning 2/2 condo unit in the Fantastic and gated community of La Hacienda. Property located on the first floor Unit has been remodeled recently, open style kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Upgraded bathrooms with modern vanities, modern light fixtures, washer & dryer inside of the unit. Enjoy this spectacular condo unit and the resort style amenities that the community offers: swimming pool, gym, tennis courts, clubhouse and much more. Excellent location with restaurants, supermarkets, grocery stores minutes away, Make your appointment !