All apartments in Country Club
Find more places like 18350 NW 68th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Country Club, FL
/
18350 NW 68th Ave
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

18350 NW 68th Ave

18350 Northwest 68th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Country Club
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18350 Northwest 68th Avenue, Country Club, FL 33015

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Stunning 2/2 condo unit in the Fantastic and gated community of La Hacienda. Property located on the first floor Unit has been remodeled recently, open style kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Upgraded bathrooms with modern vanities, modern light fixtures, washer & dryer inside of the unit. Enjoy this spectacular condo unit and the resort style amenities that the community offers: swimming pool, gym, tennis courts, clubhouse and much more. Excellent location with restaurants, supermarkets, grocery stores minutes away, Make your appointment !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18350 NW 68th Ave have any available units?
18350 NW 68th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Country Club, FL.
What amenities does 18350 NW 68th Ave have?
Some of 18350 NW 68th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18350 NW 68th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18350 NW 68th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18350 NW 68th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18350 NW 68th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Country Club.
Does 18350 NW 68th Ave offer parking?
No, 18350 NW 68th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 18350 NW 68th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18350 NW 68th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18350 NW 68th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 18350 NW 68th Ave has a pool.
Does 18350 NW 68th Ave have accessible units?
No, 18350 NW 68th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18350 NW 68th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18350 NW 68th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 18350 NW 68th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18350 NW 68th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave
Country Club, FL 33015
Fairway View
6881 NW 173rd Dr
Country Club, FL 33015

Similar Pages

Country Club 1 BedroomsCountry Club 2 BedroomsCountry Club Apartments with Gyms
Country Club Dog Friendly ApartmentsCountry Club Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University