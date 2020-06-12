/
3 bedroom apartments
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cortez, FL
Cortez
1 Unit Available
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY
12312 Egret Harbour Way, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage.
Cortez
1 Unit Available
3833 117TH STREET W
3833 117th Street West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1245 sqft
Two Miles to the beautiful Gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island.
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9211 43RD TERRACE W
9211 43rd Terrace West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3766 sqft
You don't want to miss this rental! Large open concept town home located in the private gated community in The Villas of Rinacita. 3 BR/3 1/2 BA. Guest suite on the first floor with a full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
37 Tidy island Bvd
37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2718 sqft
37 Tidy island Bvd Available 07/01/20 Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6905 Arbor Oaks Ct
6905 Arbor Oaks Court, Bradenton, FL
Impressive Two-STORY 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath West Bradenton Home! This home is ready for you! - Spacious cul-de-sac home located in the community of Arbor Oaks west Bradenton! The location places you only 5 miles to Robinson Preserve and 7.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6709 34th Avenue W
6709 34th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1370 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
1 Unit Available
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
3420 77th St W Unit 301
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
7234 HAMILTON ROAD
7234 Hamilton Road, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1277 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the highly sought after community of Palma Sola Trace in Bradenton! On the first floor of this inviting condo is a roomy garage with plenty of storage room for added convenience.
1 Unit Available
2500 GULF DRIVE N
2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa.
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1353 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
6820 W 26th St W
6820 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1667 sqft
6820 W 26th St W Available 06/20/20 A Sailor's Dream - Now here is a rental! Remodeled canal front home on sailboat water! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathrooms updated.
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4916 31st St W # A
4916 31st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
4916 31st St W # A
1 Unit Available
1204 83rd St NW
1204 83rd Street Northwest, Manatee County, FL
1204 83rd St NW
Sandpoints
1 Unit Available
3607 27th Avenue West
3607 27th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1330 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
6428 Wellesley Drive
6428 Wellesley Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1368 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
5324 3rd Avenue West
5324 3rd Avenue West, West Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1740 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
5581 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5581 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1000 sqft
THE WICKER INN BEACH RESORT - A WEEKLY BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Charming Beachside Resort, Private Pool. Stunning Beach.
Villages Of Lakeside
1 Unit Available
4026 37TH STREET COURT W
4026 37th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1432 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Single Family Home with Vaulted ceilings and lots of light. New kitchen cabinetry and granite countertops, new sink, new faucets, new dish washer, and new garbage disposal.
Perico
1 Unit Available
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2072 sqft
Easy to see and show even with social distancing. Check it out.
