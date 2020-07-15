3235 SW 58th Ct

Amenities
Amazing HOME at Schenley Park 6Be/4Ba - Property Id: 184938
Spectacular gated 2-story home in Schenley Park near Coral Gables! This 6 bedroom 4 bath home has 5 bedrooms on ground level, a den, an upstairs loft, and an office. It features a gorgeous kitchen with island and gas range, marble floors, formal living & dining rooms, courtyard, laundry room, garage, and a family room with high ceilings that leads to a terrace which is great for entertaining.
Listing Info courtesy of International Real Estate Grp.
