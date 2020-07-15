All apartments in Coral Terrace
3235 SW 58th Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

3235 SW 58th Ct

3235 Southwest 58th Court · No Longer Available
Location

3235 Southwest 58th Court, Coral Terrace, FL 33155
Coral Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing HOME at Schenley Park 6Be/4Ba - Property Id: 184938

Spectacular gated 2-story home in Schenley Park near Coral Gables! This 6 bedroom 4 bath home has 5 bedrooms on ground level, a den, an upstairs loft, and an office. It features a gorgeous kitchen with island and gas range, marble floors, formal living & dining rooms, courtyard, laundry room, garage, and a family room with high ceilings that leads to a terrace which is great for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 SW 58th Ct have any available units?
3235 SW 58th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Terrace, FL.
What amenities does 3235 SW 58th Ct have?
Some of 3235 SW 58th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 SW 58th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3235 SW 58th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 SW 58th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 SW 58th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3235 SW 58th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3235 SW 58th Ct offers parking.
Does 3235 SW 58th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 SW 58th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 SW 58th Ct have a pool?
No, 3235 SW 58th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3235 SW 58th Ct have accessible units?
No, 3235 SW 58th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 SW 58th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3235 SW 58th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 SW 58th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 SW 58th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
