203 Apartments for rent in Conway, FL with hardwood floors

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Conway
4703 Seils Way
4703 Seils Way, Conway, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1718 sqft
This delightful home located in Orlando, FL is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,718sqft! Pull up to this charming two-story with attached garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Conway
3345 Lila Dr
3345 Lila Drive, Conway, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Vintage Arts & Crafts Ranch - Property Id: 39627 Vintage 50s arts and crafts style ranch with a large front and canopied back yard, located on a quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Conway
Last updated July 23 at 06:10 AM
16 Units Available
Airport North
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,142
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1387 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
30 Units Available
Airport North
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1378 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
11 Units Available
Conway
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,092
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
34 Units Available
Airport North
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1311 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dover Shores West
1316 Newcastle Drive
1316 Newcastle Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
1316 Newcastle Drive Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Single Family 3/2 In Hourglass District - Looking to rent a Pool house? You hear everyone wishing they had one (a great place to be socially distant) well this is your opportunity to rent this oasis

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lancaster Park
1414 Oakley Street
1414 Oakley Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1414 Oakley Street, Orlando, FL. 32806 - QUAINT BUNGALOW LOCATED IN LANCASTER PARK AND ZONED FOR THE BLANKNER/BOONE SCHOOL DISTRICT Deposit $1795. Monthly Rent $1795. Available July 1! Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email at Spencer@homevest.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dixie Belle
2071 Dixie Bell Dr. Apt P
2071 Dixie Belle Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Condo in Curry Ford Area - Lovely Condo in the Curry ford-Dixie Bell area. 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom condo with a den that can be used as a room. Upgraded with lovely wood floors and stainless appliances.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
5452 E. Michigan St. Unit 8
5452 Michigan Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1126 sqft
5452 E. Michigan St. Unit 8 Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2/2 Condo in Siesta Lago - Beautiful condo in Siesta Lago Community. This lovely 2nd floor condo is a two bedroom, two bathroom with wood flooring and carpets in bedrooms only.

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South Semoran
3270 S SEMORAN BOULEVARD
3270 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
629 sqft
Updated 1BR/1BA in gated community of Wimbledon Park, close to Orlando International Airport. This unit has wood laminate flooring in the living area, carpet in bedroom and UPDATED BATHROOM. Kitchen offers UPDATED CABINETS and GRANITE COUNTERS.

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
South Semoran
5550 E Michigan St, #1322
5550 Michigan Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with balcony overlooking beautiful courtyard and pool. Florida design great room plan with living and dining room condo areas opening to kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Conway
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
53 Units Available
Central Business District
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
17 Units Available
Millenia
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Last updated July 23 at 06:25 AM
21 Units Available
South Eola
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
139 Units Available
South Orange
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,894
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
12 Units Available
Colonial Town Center
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-4 and FL-408. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet, parking and car wash area.
Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
$
80 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,416
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,466
1418 sqft
Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, garage, pool, gym and clubhouse. Located within walking distance of downtown retail destinations.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
South Orange
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1488 sqft
These luxurious, loft-style units feature in-house laundry, extra storage and a patio. The community offers a courtyard, fitness centers and a pool. Less than two miles from downtown Orlando, residents have access to shopping, nightlife and dining.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
32 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$917
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
44 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1427 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1465 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
27 Units Available
Lake Nona
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1349 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
City Guide for Conway, FL

"We are the boys from old Florida / F-L-O-R-I-D-A / Where the girls are the fairest, / The boys are the squarest / Of any old state down our way" - "We Are the Boys from Old Way"

In the early 1900s, Conway was an important place because the brick Conway Road from Orlando to Conway is one of the first five paved highways built in the Orange County together with the road running along that is now Curry Ford Road, Briercliff Drive, and Conway Road, ending at the center of Conway, Anderson Road. The city has a chain of lakes known for their typically clear, green water and hard sandy bottom. These lakes are commonly referred to as the Conway Chain of Lakes comprised of Lake Gratin, Lake Conway and Big Lake Conway. These lakes boast of Orlando's finest lakefront with extravagant neighborhood and properties. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Conway, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Conway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

