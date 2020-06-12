/
2 bedroom apartments
191 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Conway, FL
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Conway
1 Unit Available
3012 Leslie Dr
3012 Leslie Drive, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1250 sqft
Nice Conway Home - This home is located in the Conway area. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, screen porch, inside laundry and much more make this home a great place to live. Available March 2020.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Conway
1 Unit Available
2458 Fielding Court
2458 Fielding Court, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1066 sqft
Available 6/2/2020. Located on a culdesac, this nice 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 1 car garage in Orlando is close to Downtown and So Do Complex. House has a huge backyard and plenty of privacy. A split bedroom plan. Comes with washer and dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Conway
1 Unit Available
2721 RAEFORD ROAD
2721 Raeford Road, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you are looking for a turn key opportunity, stop your search here! This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom apartment is located in the desired 32806 zip code near SODO, which is centrally located to the airport (18
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Conway
1 Unit Available
3120 PEEL AVENUE
3120 Peel Avenue, Conway, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
600 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES/INTERNET/EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! This 2 BR apartment has all you could need for a very comfortable stay in the heart of Orlando, 5-10 min away from Walmart and other groceries stores, 15 min away to Downtown
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Airport North
25 Units Available
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1109 sqft
A resort-like community just outside Orlando International Airport. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, gym, business center, dog park and grilling area. Built-in alarm system. Updated interiors including in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Airport North
43 Units Available
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1070 sqft
Resort-like community. On-site amenities include clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court and luxury pool. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balconies. Pet-friendly. 24-hour maintenance and trash valet service available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Airport North
16 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1148 sqft
Once you see our homes and grounds, youll see how The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista can offer you the finest in affordable, spacious living.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Bryn Mawr
46 Units Available
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mariner's VIllage
11 Units Available
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
866 sqft
The Cornerstone features an array of floor plans with studio, one and two-bedroom options, plus unique loft-style townhomes.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Conway
9 Units Available
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1319 sqft
Gated community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community features car wash area, game room, fitness center, pool and sauna. Units have nine-foot ceilings and lake views, and include washer/dryer, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and more.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
South Semoran
13 Units Available
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Conway
13 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1033 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
South Semoran
5 Units Available
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1000 sqft
This beautiful community offers larger homes near area amenities including golf and shops. Homes feature stone tile floors, walk-in closets, and personal laundry equipment. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, and green space.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dixie Belle
1 Unit Available
2047 Dixie Belle Dr S
2047 Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
883 sqft
Unit S Available 07/01/20 2/1 condo in Miriada Condos - Property Id: 298748 2/1 on a second floord. Popular community of Miriada condos.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
3160 S. Semoran Blvd. #906
3160 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
889 sqft
2/2 Condo In Wimbledon Community - This second floor 2/2 condo is located off of Semoran Blvd. Shopping, schools and the airport are close by.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
4532 Commander Dr. #2138
4532 Commander Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
4532 Commander Dr. #2138 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 2BR/2BA Condo in Venetian Place! - This spacious two-bedroom, two bath 1,054 sqft condo is located in the gated community of Venetian in Orlando.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orange
4818 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
851 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent in Southbrooke Condos at 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orlando, Fl. 32822 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent in Southbrooke Condos at 4818 S Semoran Blvd #508 Orlando, Fl.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
4301 Lizshire Lane #111 Orange
4301 Lizshire Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
810 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1st floor Condo For Rent at 4301 Lizshire Lane #111 Orlando, FL 32822 - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 1st floor Condo For Rent at 4301 Lizshire Lane #111 Orlando, FL 32822.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202
5587 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
5587 Devonbriar Way - Unit J202 Available 07/20/20 2/2 Condo Available 7/20/2020 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,200.00 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1253 Lake Willisara Circle
1253 Lake Willisara Circle, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Lake Pineloch Village 2 Bed/2 Bath - PENDING - Beautifully maintained, first floor 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom unit in sought after Lake Pineloch Village. This gated condominium association features pool and recreation facilities with security guard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
5713 Gatlin Ave
5713 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1078 sqft
4512 Commander Drive Unit 1718 Available 08/01/20 Venetian Place - Live near the airport. This condo is located on the 1st floor. Dining area and breakfast bar. Relax in the study/den or sun room.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
2966 S Semoran Blvd #1607
2966 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
889 sqft
2966 S Semoran Blvd #1607 Orlando FL 32822 - Beautiful & Cozy Condo Shows great, Granite Breakfast Bar Kitchen with sizzling back splash newer A/C.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Conway
1 Unit Available
4125 E Michigan St, Unit 4125
4125 Michigan Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
828 sqft
Beautiful gated community - Beautiful 2/1 Lower level Unit Apartment! Private small gated grassy area off unit! Close to Orlando International Airport. Fees Required: $150.00 Application Fee per person $250.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Semoran
1 Unit Available
4115 South Semoran Blvd. #10
4115 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1170 sqft
2/1.5, 2-story townhome, in gated community! - Cute, 2 bedroom/1.
