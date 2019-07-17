4838 Whistler Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2- UPDATE, Ranch Style Single Family Home in Conway - Featured 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom is an UPDATED home in the quiet, and established Conway community of Woodbery with a formal living area, separate dining area and a large family room w/ double sliders with views to the oversized, fenced-in backyard. The updated large kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook features trending subway tiles overlooks the backyard and the family room. This split floor plan has the master bedroom on one side and the 2 bedrooms on the other with over 1,712 sq ft of living space. Floors are all wenge colored high-grade engineered wood, designer lighting through-out, and all bathrooms have been updated. Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms. 2- car garage. Interior Laundry room. Lots of space for entertaining. Conway schools include Lake George Elementary, Conway Middle and Boone High School. Convenient access tothe East West(SR 408), the Beachline (SR 528), Downtown Orlando, and Orlando International Airport (OIA).



(RLNE4975156)