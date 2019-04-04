3624 Oakview Drive

Amenities

*** Back On The Market / Buyer's Financing Fell Through ** Cozy 3 Bed, 2 Bath Pool W/ Jacuzzi Home Located In The Conway Area. No Hoa! Enter To A Spacious Open Floor Plan. Ceramic Tile Throughout The Home. The Living Room Has Built-in Shelving, Crown Molding, And A Granite Wood Burning Fireplace. The Kitchen Features Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, Including A Double Oven, Granite Countertops, A Large Island, And A Walk-in Pantry. Master Bedroom Opens Up To A Sunroom / Deck. Upgraded Bathrooms And Walk-in Shower. Plantation Shutters Throughout Allow Plenty Of Natural Light Into The Home. 2 Car Garage With A Covered Driveway. Screened Propane Tank Heated Spa And Pool With An Outdoor Shower. Re-piped In 2010 And Roof Replaced In 2018. Washer And Dryer Included. Located In The Popular Conway Area. Minutes Away From Downtown Orlando, Orlando International Airport, Sr 528 Beachline Expressway, Sr 408 East-west Expressway, Parks And Recreation Center, Movie Theater, And Many Shopping Centers. Close To Everything, Yet Tucked Away In A Quiet Neighborhood! You Dongçöt Want To Miss This Great Home!



