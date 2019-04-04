All apartments in Conway
3624 Oakview Drive

3624 Oakview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3624 Oakview Drive, Conway, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
*** Back On The Market / Buyer's Financing Fell Through ** Cozy 3 Bed, 2 Bath Pool W/ Jacuzzi Home Located In The Conway Area. No Hoa! Enter To A Spacious Open Floor Plan. Ceramic Tile Throughout The Home. The Living Room Has Built-in Shelving, Crown Molding, And A Granite Wood Burning Fireplace. The Kitchen Features Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, Including A Double Oven, Granite Countertops, A Large Island, And A Walk-in Pantry. Master Bedroom Opens Up To A Sunroom / Deck. Upgraded Bathrooms And Walk-in Shower. Plantation Shutters Throughout Allow Plenty Of Natural Light Into The Home. 2 Car Garage With A Covered Driveway. Screened Propane Tank Heated Spa And Pool With An Outdoor Shower. Re-piped In 2010 And Roof Replaced In 2018. Washer And Dryer Included. Located In The Popular Conway Area. Minutes Away From Downtown Orlando, Orlando International Airport, Sr 528 Beachline Expressway, Sr 408 East-west Expressway, Parks And Recreation Center, Movie Theater, And Many Shopping Centers. Close To Everything, Yet Tucked Away In A Quiet Neighborhood! You Dongçöt Want To Miss This Great Home!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS ADVANTAGE 2 REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3624 Oakview Drive have any available units?
3624 Oakview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
What amenities does 3624 Oakview Drive have?
Some of 3624 Oakview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3624 Oakview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3624 Oakview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3624 Oakview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3624 Oakview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3624 Oakview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3624 Oakview Drive offers parking.
Does 3624 Oakview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3624 Oakview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3624 Oakview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3624 Oakview Drive has a pool.
Does 3624 Oakview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3624 Oakview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3624 Oakview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3624 Oakview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3624 Oakview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3624 Oakview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
