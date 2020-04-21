All apartments in Conway
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

3214 Debbie Drive

3214 Debbie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3214 Debbie Drive, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautifully renovated and freshly painted 3/2 with refinished original parquet hardwood floors. Newer kitchen appliances, including microwave and new kitchen faucet. Granite counters in baths. Energy efficient A/C and septic keep bills very low. Oversize private fenced backyard with mature trees and large storage shed. Inside laundry room with storage. Quiet, well-maintained Conway neighborhood. Minutes from downtown, SoDo shopping, entertainment, and highways. Sought after Boone High School!

**Please note: There will be no physical showings at this time. We have prepared this video walk through instead: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1TFZwLz_QA&t=3s*

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3214-debbie-dr-orlando-fl-32806-usa/afeb3e43-7066-445d-a9a9-8304e6ce3e7e

(RLNE5662870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Debbie Drive have any available units?
3214 Debbie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
What amenities does 3214 Debbie Drive have?
Some of 3214 Debbie Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Debbie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Debbie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Debbie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3214 Debbie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3214 Debbie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3214 Debbie Drive offers parking.
Does 3214 Debbie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 Debbie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Debbie Drive have a pool?
No, 3214 Debbie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Debbie Drive have accessible units?
No, 3214 Debbie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Debbie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3214 Debbie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3214 Debbie Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3214 Debbie Drive has units with air conditioning.
