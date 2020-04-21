3214 Debbie Drive

Amenities

Beautifully renovated and freshly painted 3/2 with refinished original parquet hardwood floors. Newer kitchen appliances, including microwave and new kitchen faucet. Granite counters in baths. Energy efficient A/C and septic keep bills very low. Oversize private fenced backyard with mature trees and large storage shed. Inside laundry room with storage. Quiet, well-maintained Conway neighborhood. Minutes from downtown, SoDo shopping, entertainment, and highways. Sought after Boone High School!



**Please note: There will be no physical showings at this time. We have prepared this video walk through instead: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1TFZwLz_QA&t=3s*



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3214-debbie-dr-orlando-fl-32806-usa/afeb3e43-7066-445d-a9a9-8304e6ce3e7e



(RLNE5662870)