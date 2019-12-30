All apartments in Conway
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

3121 Ivel Drive

3121 Ivel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Ivel Drive, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Complete Renovation 3/2 corner lot home - 3121 Ivel Dr - Great Location!!! This completely renovated 3/2 comes equipped with New Stainless Steel Appliances, Bathrooms with modern re-tile of shower walls with new plumbing fixtures. Beautiful hard surface floors throughout the home and easy to keep clean. Windows have all been replaced. Entire inside retextured and repainted with new trim boards too.
Heavy overgrown landscaping has been removed and this corner lot home has been resurrected to be seen by the rest of the neighborhood again. Outside has been repainted along with concrete floors of the porches and carport.

(RLNE5411953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 Ivel Drive have any available units?
3121 Ivel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conway, FL.
What amenities does 3121 Ivel Drive have?
Some of 3121 Ivel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 Ivel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3121 Ivel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 Ivel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3121 Ivel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conway.
Does 3121 Ivel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3121 Ivel Drive offers parking.
Does 3121 Ivel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 Ivel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 Ivel Drive have a pool?
No, 3121 Ivel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3121 Ivel Drive have accessible units?
No, 3121 Ivel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 Ivel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3121 Ivel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 Ivel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 Ivel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

