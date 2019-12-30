3121 Ivel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Complete Renovation 3/2 corner lot home - 3121 Ivel Dr - Great Location!!! This completely renovated 3/2 comes equipped with New Stainless Steel Appliances, Bathrooms with modern re-tile of shower walls with new plumbing fixtures. Beautiful hard surface floors throughout the home and easy to keep clean. Windows have all been replaced. Entire inside retextured and repainted with new trim boards too.

Heavy overgrown landscaping has been removed and this corner lot home has been resurrected to be seen by the rest of the neighborhood again. Outside has been repainted along with concrete floors of the porches and carport.



(RLNE5411953)