2914 Lando Lane Available 07/01/20 2914 Lando Ln Orlando, FL 32806 - Deposit $1895. Monthly Rent $1895. Available July 1st!



Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!



Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Features granite countertops, wood and laminate flooring, double carport, and utility area with storage shed. Convenient location to main roads, airport area, Downtown, shopping, and restaurants.



**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement. This is not negotiable**



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary – Pine Castle

Middle – Conway

High - Boone

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Directions- Bumby, Conway Gardens or Fern Creek to Pershing, S. on Waterfront Pkwy, R. on Lando Ln



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pet Information-

$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernard’s, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



(RLNE4146698)