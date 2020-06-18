All apartments in Conway
Find more places like 2914 Lando Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conway, FL
/
2914 Lando Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2914 Lando Lane

2914 Lando Lane · (407) 346-5743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Conway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

2914 Lando Lane, Conway, FL 32806
Conway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2914 Lando Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
2914 Lando Lane Available 07/01/20 2914 Lando Ln Orlando, FL 32806 - Deposit $1895. Monthly Rent $1895. Available July 1st!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Features granite countertops, wood and laminate flooring, double carport, and utility area with storage shed. Convenient location to main roads, airport area, Downtown, shopping, and restaurants.

**Our qualifying criteria allows for no more than two unrelated adults on the lease agreement. This is not negotiable**

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary – Pine Castle
Middle – Conway
High - Boone
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Directions- Bumby, Conway Gardens or Fern Creek to Pershing, S. on Waterfront Pkwy, R. on Lando Ln

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pet Information-
$150 refundable deposit per pet, $100 one-time pet fee per pet. Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pit bulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernard’s, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

(RLNE4146698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2914 Lando Lane have any available units?
2914 Lando Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2914 Lando Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2914 Lando Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2914 Lando Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2914 Lando Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2914 Lando Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2914 Lando Lane does offer parking.
Does 2914 Lando Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2914 Lando Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2914 Lando Lane have a pool?
No, 2914 Lando Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2914 Lando Lane have accessible units?
No, 2914 Lando Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2914 Lando Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2914 Lando Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2914 Lando Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2914 Lando Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2914 Lando Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Conway 1 BedroomsConway 2 Bedrooms
Conway 3 BedroomsConway Apartments with Parking
Conway Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity