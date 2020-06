Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1/2 Duplex in a very nice small subdivision! Boon High and Conway Middle Schools! *** Freshly Painted - Move in Ready*** 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms. Tile Flooring all throughout! Walk-in Closets in both rooms! Eating space in the Kitchen! Great layout! Full size Laundry Room! Large Fenced-in Yard! Less than a mile to the Hospital, shopping, entertainment. Available immediately!